iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Reduced by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,344,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,412,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,763,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 300.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,732,000 after buying an additional 211,955 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,639,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS EFAV opened at $74.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.