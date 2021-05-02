iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,809,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of ESGE opened at $43.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 275,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 101,199 shares during the period. Hefren Tillotson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 143,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter valued at about $318,000.

