iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 666,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $95.51. 1,015,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,731. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $87.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after buying an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,356,000 after buying an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after buying an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after buying an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

