iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,085,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,396 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 4.9% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cwm LLC owned about 3.50% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $552,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $96.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.