iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,783,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,198,000 after buying an additional 19,543 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 171,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after buying an additional 24,754 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,063,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKH opened at $66.56 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $183.49 and a 52 week high of $420.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.03.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

