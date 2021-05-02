iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

