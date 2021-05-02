iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 5.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $13,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,675,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,874,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,792,000.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $361.59 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $353.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.70.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

