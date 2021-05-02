iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $306.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

