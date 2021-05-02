iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Stock Holdings Decreased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 767.1% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 253,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $189.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $128.33 and a twelve month high of $191.67.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

