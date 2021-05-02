iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $418.88 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

