iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.9% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $32,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,409,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

