iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,414 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $50,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.35. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $120.25 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

