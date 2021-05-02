Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.77.

NYSEAMERICAN ISR opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.26 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Isoray has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. Research analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISR. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the first quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the third quarter worth $47,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

