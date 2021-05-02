Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Itron worth $10,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Itron by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Itron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $89.94 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.66.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $525.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.58.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.