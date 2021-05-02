Janney Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 268,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

