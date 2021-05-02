Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.76 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.80. The company has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

