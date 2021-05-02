Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 229,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after acquiring an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $46.28 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

