Janney Capital Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,020,133,000 after acquiring an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after buying an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

NYSE ACN opened at $289.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.81. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $174.94 and a twelve month high of $293.28. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total transaction of $603,455.12. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

