Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $10.87 Million in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 196,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,000. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new position in shares of North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $4,861,000.

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $64.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

