Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.66 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.