Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $189.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Stephens boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

