Janney Capital Management LLC Takes $7.92 Million Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after acquiring an additional 788,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

Shares of PTC opened at $130.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.98 and a 52 week high of $149.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $757,581.07. Insiders sold a total of 27,549 shares of company stock worth $3,835,213 over the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

