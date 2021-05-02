Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,117 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA stock opened at $600.38 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $280.84 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a PE ratio of 98.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $563.65 and a 200 day moving average of $544.51.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.