Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 559 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $94,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,410.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,299.00 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,915.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock worth $42,565,228 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

