Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,865,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $140,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.30.

