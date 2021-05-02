Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $56,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $271.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $148.98 and a 52 week high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.