Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,275 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.05.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

