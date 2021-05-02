JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Earnings History for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit