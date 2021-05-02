JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.90%.

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $493,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $163,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

