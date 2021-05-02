Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Up 51.4% in April

Jcr Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,100 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 378,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JCRRF remained flat at $$27.90 during trading on Friday. Jcr Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $33.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Jcr Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

