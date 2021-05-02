Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Earnings History and Estimates for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit