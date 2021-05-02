Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Amgen Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $20.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $239.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

