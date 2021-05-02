Jefferies Financial Group Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $235.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $208.00 to $235.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.32.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

