Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€175.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAE. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €199.75 ($235.00).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €171.70 ($202.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.41. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.40 ($76.94) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of -150.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €186.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €171.49.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

