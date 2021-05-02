Jetcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $631,293.32 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $631,293.32 and $1.77 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00069400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.47 or 0.00858771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00096688 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,042.02 or 0.08882438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00047562 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

