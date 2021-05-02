John R. Treace Sells 401,250 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit