John R. Treace Sells 401,250 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TMCI stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

