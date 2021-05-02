Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 16,723 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

