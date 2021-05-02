Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Short Interest Down 45.7% in April

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.60. 1,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

