JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.80

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Shares of JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €55.80 ($65.65) and last traded at €54.80 ($64.47), with a volume of 18285 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €54.10 ($63.65).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JST shares. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOST Werke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €52.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.29. The firm has a market cap of $816.52 million and a PE ratio of 42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.84.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

