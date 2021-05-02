JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €36.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.03 ($43.56).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM opened at €31.16 ($36.66) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.44. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.