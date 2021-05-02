JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EVH. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Shares of EVH opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The business had revenue of $271.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $231,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 123.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Evolent Health by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

