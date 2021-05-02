JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $123,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 4,317.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $64.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

