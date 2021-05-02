Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 7,930 ($103.61) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £104.68 ($136.76).

JET opened at GBX 7,495 ($97.92) on Wednesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a twelve month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,278.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,932.41. The company has a market cap of £11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -80.16.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

