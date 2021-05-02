KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

KALV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $335,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andreas Maetzel sold 88,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,225,398.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $21,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.97. 256,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.13. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.04. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.