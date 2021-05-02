Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 92.6% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $292.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $304.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.59 and its 200 day moving average is $213.91.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

