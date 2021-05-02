Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Down 41.3% in April

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.48. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

