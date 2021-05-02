KBC Group NV Acquires 376,281 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.93% of Mueller Water Products worth $20,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MWA. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 530,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MWA. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock worth $698,799. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

