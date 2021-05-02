KBC Group NV Has $18.82 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 377.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $18,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.40.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,569.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 297,635 shares in the company, valued at $109,035,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $361.38 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.96 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 109.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

