KBC Group NV Has $19.53 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $19,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,461,000 after purchasing an additional 224,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,952 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $10,610,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $3,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares in the company, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $93.39 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

