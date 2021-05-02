KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.