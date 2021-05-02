KBC Group NV Sells 9,666 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $22,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

TSCO opened at $188.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

