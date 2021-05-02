Keep4r (KP4R) Price Reaches $10.31 on Exchanges

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.31 or 0.00018173 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $810,712.48 and approximately $46,666.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,608 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

